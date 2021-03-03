Brokerages Anticipate Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.65. Trane Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 950,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,590. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

