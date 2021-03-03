Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $140.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.17 million and the highest is $142.18 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $527.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders have sold a total of 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.