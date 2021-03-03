Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce sales of $217.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.30 million and the highest is $220.52 million. Ameresco posted sales of $212.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $593,004.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,644.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,292 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ameresco by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

