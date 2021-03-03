Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

