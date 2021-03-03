Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,143 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. 46,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

