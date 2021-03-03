Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post $96.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.30 million and the highest is $97.90 million. fuboTV reported sales of -$1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,268.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $257.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.32 million to $260.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $444.72 million, with estimates ranging from $435.19 million to $463.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

FUBO stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

