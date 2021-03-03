Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $35.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $149.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.33 million to $153.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $159.15 million, with estimates ranging from $154.70 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.