Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $587.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post sales of $587.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.97 million and the highest is $636.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $558.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TNL opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

