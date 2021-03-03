Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aspen Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of ASPU opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.