Brokers Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

IBKR stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $70,886.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,521 shares of company stock valued at $88,661,693 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

