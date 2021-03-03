Brokers Offer Predictions for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Applied Optoelectronics in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 58,458 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.