Brokers Offer Predictions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

ARCT opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

