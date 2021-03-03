Brokers Set Expectations for Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

AGRX stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

