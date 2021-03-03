Brokers Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FOLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

FOLD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 18,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,321. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,035.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

