Brokers Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,691. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 37.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after buying an additional 2,416,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

