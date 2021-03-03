Brokers Set Expectations for Skyline Champion Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million.

SKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $28,062,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $15,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Skyline Champion by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,491 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

