Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 2,314,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,879,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

