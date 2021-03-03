Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 2,314,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,879,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.86.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
