Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.65% of Brookfield Renewable worth $65,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,679,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,455,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 975,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

BEPC opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

