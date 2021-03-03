Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 171.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.