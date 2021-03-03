Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Gap Down to $1,955.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,955 ($25.54), but opened at GBX 1,855 ($24.24). Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 2,649 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £306.47 million and a P/E ratio of 43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,716.97.

About Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

