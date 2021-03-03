Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.