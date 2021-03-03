BTC Lite Trading Up 45.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $162,818.11 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00791166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

