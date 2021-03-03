Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in February

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $446.00 and a twelve month high of $492.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.33 and its 200 day moving average is $366.41.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
