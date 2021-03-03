Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in February

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $446.00 and a twelve month high of $492.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.33 and its 200 day moving average is $366.41.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.