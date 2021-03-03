Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBW opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

