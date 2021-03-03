Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,654,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bunge by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. Bunge has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

