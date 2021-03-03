Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lowered by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up approximately 4.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bunge worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.80. 22,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

