Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 19,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

