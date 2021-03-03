Burst Price Hits $0.0041 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $13,386.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,348,036 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

