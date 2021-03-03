C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

C3.ai stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,644. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

