C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Down 5.7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $40.06. 535,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 188,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.