Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $134,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.