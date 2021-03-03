Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cadence Bancorporation traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 11516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after buying an additional 471,999 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $16,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 192,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

