Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cadence Bancorporation traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 11516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.
In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
