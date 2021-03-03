Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $133.69 and last traded at $133.74. Approximately 2,496,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,713,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,222 shares of company stock worth $19,498,779. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

