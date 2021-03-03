CAE Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

CAE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,691. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 162.01, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 71.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 601,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.