Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 217,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,148. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.81.

In other news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

