Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 3,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
