Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of CGO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,594. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.