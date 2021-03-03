Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

