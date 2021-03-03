Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Calavo Growers worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Calavo Growers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

