Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 417,627 shares changing hands.

CXB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$499.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.11.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

