Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 417,627 shares changing hands.

CXB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$499.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.11.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

