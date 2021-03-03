California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,936 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

