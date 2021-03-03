California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

