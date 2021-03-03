California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of GameStop worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSE:GME opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

