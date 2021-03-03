California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of PAR Technology worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.