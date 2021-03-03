California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,394,000. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.