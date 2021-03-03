California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,968,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of LESL opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

