California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other American Well news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

