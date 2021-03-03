California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

