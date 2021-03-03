California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 544,880 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 386,901 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

