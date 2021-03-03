California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,337 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Archrock worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 636,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.